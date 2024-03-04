Three Khans set the dance floor on fire at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

(Web Desk) - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar have grown into an unparalleled spectacle.

In addition to the already star-studded event, a memorable scene that will live on in the Bollywood history occurred when the "Three Khans" - Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan - came together on stage. The crowd went crazy.

The three Khans, who have ruled Bollywood for decades, set aside their usual on-screen personas and grooved to the chart-topping song Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster film RRR.

Dressed in elegant kurtas, they seamlessly mastered the song’s energetic hook step, showcasing their spirit and camaraderie.

The viral video captured more than just their impeccable dance moves. It was a journey down memory lane. Following ‘Naatu Naatu’, Salman, Aamir, and SRK surprised everyone by revisiting iconic steps from their hit movies.

Fans were treated to the towel fling from ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’, the electrifying hand wave from ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, and the joyous ‘Masti Ki Pathshala’ from Rang De Basanti.

The public was captivated by their performance who are rarely spotted performing together.

The trio took the stage together. They alternated between doing each other's famous song routines in addition to executing the song's signature step together.

They started with Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, followed by Aapni Toh Paathshala, and concluded with Chaiyaa Chaiyaa.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were dressed in black kurtas and Pathani salwars, while Aamir Khan opted for a green kurta paired with white pants and black boots.