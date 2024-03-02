How Asma Abbas' message serves as food for thought for social media trolls

Sat, 02 Mar 2024

(Web Desk) - Pakistani Showbiz industry senior actor Asma Abbas has taken a dig at the trolls on social media.

Her video is going viral on social media in which she has expressed her anger and said that people attacked them personally instead of commenting or criticizing on the content of the dramas.

She added the trolls on social media have forgotten that their graves and are constantly busy in the trolling og actors.

He said that, “religion is a very personal matter of a person, why should I tell you about my relationship with Almighty, why should I tell you whether I pray or not and how I pray.”

She continued, “We are built this way that we commit sins and then He forgive us as everyone including myself has committed many sins but the Almighty has saved me from many major problems due to the prayers of my few well-wishers if someone remembers me in a bad manner, someone also remembers me to wish me well.

The opinion of the actor serves as a message to the social media critics who, sometimes, crosses any limit to morally teach anyone a lesson. Constructive criticism is welcomed by all people including the artist community however, when it takes the shape of trolling it takes a dangerous turn as it may take a toll on the criticised person’s mental health.



