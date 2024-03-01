'Can't wait for ceasefire in Gaza': Malala speaks amidst criticism over silence

(Web Desk) - Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has highlighted the catastrophic situation in Gaza and called for immediate ceasefire in a recent social media post on X.

Malala, who had previously come under fire for sending Jon Stewart her sympathies for the death of his dog but failing to speak out strongly in favour of Palestine, shared a post that highlighted the difficult circumstances that the people of Gaza are forced to live in.

Malala contributed her own observations to a post that described the difficult conditions at a school in Rafah, Gaza, in order to call attention to the inhabitants' predicament.

The caption of the original post read, "Shocked by conditions at this school in Rafah, Gaza. 4500 here come from Gaza City, Khan Younis etc. The disabled, the pregnant and the newborn share 18 latrines with 4500 others. Malnutrition, epidemic disease and trauma is everywhere. NRC providing all the aid we can get in."

Malala conveyed her sorrow at the state of affairs, highlighting that the school, which was built with the intention of educating and inspiring students, is now a haven for thousands of people escaping Israel's attacks. She emphasised the gravity of the issue by saying that every child in Palestine has the right to live in peace and to go back to school.

Malala made a strong appeal for the world community to act immediately and not to hold off on calling for a ceasefire. Israel's current increase in violence against Gaza has continuously worsened the conflict, resulting in great misery, mass displacement, and a chronic shortage of essential supplies. Malala's remarks coincide with a pivotal moment in which the necessity for involvement to halt the one-sided war is becoming more and more apparent on a global scale.

