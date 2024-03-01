Why Sajal Ali consider herself as her only best friend?

(Web Desk) – Pakistan entertainment industry actor Sajal Ali has recently said she does not have any good friend in the entertainment world.

She has stressed the point she is her best friend and has reduced interaction with her actor colleagues.

She added she has come to this conclusion by closely watching and analysing the people’s reaction in the past few years.

She recently shared the post on her Instagaram handle in which she shared these remarks highlighting how the showbiz industry has changed recently while mentioning why she does not consider anyone has her best friend now.

The actor further mentioned she does not see hashtags and trends on the social media.

Meanwhile, a few of the netizens criticized the actor by labelling her as a narcissist who does not consider worthy of her friend.