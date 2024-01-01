Netizens in awe and surprise over Khalilur Rehman's lookalike

Entertainment Entertainment Netizens in awe and surprise over Khalilur Rehman's lookalike

Netizens in awe and surprise over Khalilur Rehman's lookalike

Follow on Published On: Mon, 01 Jan 2024 17:40:58 PKT

(Web Desk) - Khalilur Rehman is one of the most popular writers in Pakistan who has given many hits like ‘Mere Paas Yum Ho’ and ‘Sadqay Tumharay’.

Not only, he is known to give some of the best stories in the entertainment world but also, he is famous for his strong and unbending views on women, society and their interaction.

Lately, his doppelganger has been seen on the social media and fans have reacted in surprise and fun.

Some have expressed shock and left an incredulous impression over the almost exactly lookalike of Mein Punjab Nahi Jaongi’s writer.

An account by the name of youngboy khilji on Instagram shared a video and his father looked just like the famous writer.

The pictures went viral as everyone thought that was Khalil ur Rehman.

Fan's reaction:

Here is how he looks:

