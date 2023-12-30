Afzal Tauseef's 9th death anniversary: A tribute to a literary icon

Published On: Sat, 30 Dec 2023 15:38:46 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The ninth death anniversary of Pakistan’s renowned poetess, fiction writer, educator, intellectual, and columnist, Afzal Tauseef is being observed today (Saturday).

Born in Hoshiarpur, Afzal Tauseef's family relocated to Lahore after the partition. She commenced her professional journey as a lecturer at Staff College Quetta, and later continued her academic contributions in various colleges in Lahore.

Among Afzal Tauseef's noteworthy Punjabi publications are 'Talhi Meray Bachray,' 'Keeda Na Punjab,' 'Hath Nah La Khasmbaday,' 'Panjiwan Ghanta' (short stories), 'Man Dian Vasitaan' (autobiography), 'Aman Walay Millan Gay' (essays).

Her Urdu publications include 'Andheron Ka Safar,' 'Dard Ki Dehleez,' 'Zameen Par Loot Aanay Ka Din,' 'Haari Report Se Aakhri Faislay Tak,' 'Ghulam Nah Ho Jaye Mashriq,' 'Election, Jamhooriyat, Marshal Law,' 'Soviet Union Ki Akhri Arzoo,' 'Libya Sazish Case,' 'Yeh Ghulam Jamhooriyat Hai' (columns), 'Lavarees' (short stories), and 'Dekhi Teri Duniya' (columns).

Her column, titled 'Karwa Sach,' continued to feature in various newspapers for an extended period.

Afzal Tauseef received further recognition when the celebrated poetess, Amrita Pritam, portrayed her in the book titled 'Dusre Aadmi Ki Beti' ('Daughter of Another Man').

In 2009, the Government of Pakistan honoured Afzal Tauseef with the Presidential Award for Excellence in recognition of her literary contributions.

Ms Afzal Tauseef passed away on December 30, 2014, in Lahore.