Why Armeena Khan pursued spiritual journey after father's passing?

Entertainment Entertainment Why Armeena Khan pursued spiritual journey after father's passing?

'Focus was not to impose religious views but rather to share her personal spiritual growth'

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 17:52:20 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan entertainment industry actor Armeena Khan has recently shared a thought-provoking message on her Instagram Stories.

She has shared details about her changing spiritual path and disclosed a personal discovery in her message acknowledging her prior inconsistent prayer performance.

However, following her father's passing and influenced by his counsel, she expressed a sincere effort to be more diligent in observing her prayers.

She penned, "I must admit, I wasn't very good with my Salat but after my father's passed and upon his advice, I'm trying not to miss anything." Khan also revealed a contemplative statement she recently encountered that deeply affected her.

"I read something that terrified me recently: 'If Almighty removes salat from your life and you're living comfortable, He's given you the duniya.' It is scary because that means there is nothing for that person in the afterlife," stated the star, evoking a sense of unease regarding the potential spiritual repercussions in the afterlife for neglecting prayers.

Despite her sharing, she quickly explained that her focus was not to impose religious views but rather to share her personal spiritual growth.

She addressed any probable misconception, proactively explaining, "I'm not preaching, in case you're thinking, 'Oh here's another actress, shoving religion down our throats.' I'm not honestly."

The actor went on, "It's just I am excited about my spiritual journey and want to share details with my well-wishers. Allah SWT knows I'm so imperfect myself, so please forgive me if I'm coming across as such, it is not my intention."

Her frank exposure and caring self-analysis on her spiritual path reflect a sincere and genuine attempt to connect with her followers and express her newfound enthusiasm for a more spiritually enriching life.