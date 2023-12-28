Why Abhishek Bachchan had to quit education?

Published On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 16:22:17 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk): Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan reveals he left his studies during college days due to financial constraints.

Abhishek Bachchan said he had to leave his college studies when his father's company went bankrupt.

During a recent interview, the Bollywood star Abhishek - son of legend Amitabh Bachchan - shared his financial struggles in the past.

He used to do side hustles to be financially stable. He used to make tea at film studios to earn money. He had also written a script which was rejected by his father later on.

He added that he did not even have a penny to get a new dress to attend the “Film Fare Awards” 20 years ago. He attended the award ceremony by wearing a sherwani he had worn on his sister's wedding ceremony two years prior to that.

