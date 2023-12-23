'Chupke Chupke' star Aymen Saleem ties the knot
Entertainment
'Chupke Chupke' star Aymen Saleem ties the knot
(Web Desk) – Pakistan entertainment industry emerging actor Aymen Saleem has recently received the accolade of her followers by posting a touching excerpt from her wedding ceremony on Instagram.
One of the post's striking images has been adored with the lovely caption "Here's to my forever," she wrote as a caption.
Aymen, praised for her debut role as Ramisha in the drama Chupke Chupke, shared news of the momentous occasion on social media, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life.
The actor, who looks stunning as a bride and looking charming with her partner, has not revealed the name of her partner.