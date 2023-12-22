New digital world: 'The Legend of 'Maula Jatt' collaborates with PUBG Mobile

Collaborating with PUBG MOBILE, the Bilal Lashari movie is broadening its imaginative realm

(Web Desk) - With its suspenseful combat scenes earning it both national and international acclaim, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is back for more thrilling adventures, this time exploring the action-packed realm of video games.

Collaborating with the widely adored battle royale shooting game, PUBG MOBILE, the Bilal Lashari movie is broadening its imaginative realm.

While video games and movies frequently collide in Hollywood—Jummanji, Assassin's Creed, and Lara Croft are just a few well-known examples—Maura Jatt's creative partnership with PUBG ushers in a new era for Pakistan's entertainment sector.

The highly anticipated news was revealed by Lashari himself, who used Instagram to launch character voice packs and movie-inspired attire.

“The PUBG MOBILE x The Legend of Maula Jatt Collaboration is live, you can now play and use the Maula Jatt outfit, Maula Jatt voice pack and Noori Natt’s voice pack. Are you ready for the epic showdown?” read Lashari’s caption.

After bagging a nomination in September at the Taurus World Stunt Awards, the 2022 blockbuster starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi has taken a direction that perfectly compliments its overarching profile.

Every year, the Taurus World Stunt Awards honour the accomplishments of stunt performers from around the globe's film industries.

The ceremonial awards deciding committee has a reputation for upholding the highest recognition criteria since its inception in 2001.

The Legend of Maula Jatt competed against The Grey Man and Everything Everywhere All at Once, among others, with stunts expertly executed by stunt master Ian Van Temperley himself.

