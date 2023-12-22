Watch: Yumna Zaidi's wedding dance sets internet on fire

Yumna's special talent shows that she really has many hidden talents

Published On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 17:51:09 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s entertainment industry pretty as well as talented actor Yumna Zaidi is always in the news due to her excellent acting as well as doing a few things that netizens love and share.

The dance video of the popular actor, who rose to fame with the popular drama serial 'Tere Bin' has created a sensation on social media.

The reason behind her dance is that she attended the wedding of her close relative for which she chose a beautiful red and golden dress.

Yemeni Zaidi's simplicity was well discussed where the actor made a splash by dancing in the ceremony, the video of which was posted by the actress on her official Instagram account.

Yamuna Zaidi danced to the song 'Shindi' from her upcoming debut film 'Nayab' at the wedding ceremony which was well received by the guests present.

Posting her video, the actress said, "This is my new favorite desi dance from my upcoming film 'Nayab'."