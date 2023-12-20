Two 'robbers' arrested after skirmish with police

Their third accomplice ran away

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two alleged robbers were arrested whereas their third accomplice ran away after a shootout with police in Zaman Town here on Tuesday.

Police were informed that three suspected robbers were looting valuables from passersby on a road.

On receiving information, police rushed to the crime scene where they met indiscriminate firing from the robbers.

Police returned the fire effectively and silenced the guns of the robbers.

When skirmish between the outlaws and law enforcers came to an end, police searched the area and found a robber lying injured and arrested him along with his accomplice.

Their third accomplice escaped under the cover of night. Police have started investigation.

Weapons and looted valuables were recovered from the arrested burglars.