Shah Rukh Khan calls 'Dunky' his best movie yet

He says 'Dunki' is about him as previous movie made for his fans

(Web Desk) - Bollywood industry superstar Shah Rukh Khan has called his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ his best movie.

The King Khan has been visiting many a places for the promotion of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ while adding that the movie was made for himself as his previous movie ‘Jawan’ was made for the boys and girls.

He added, “So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year.''

Talking about his successful year, SRK said, “I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21."

Adding, "Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also.”

At one point of promotion, King Khan described Dunki in three words, “Rajkumar Hirani”, “My best film,” “Please watch on 21st [December].”