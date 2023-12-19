Sonya Hussyn sings praises of ''Mazaq Raat'

Entertainment Entertainment Sonya Hussyn sings praises of ''Mazaq Raat'

She calls coming to Mazaq Raat her special experience

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 18:35:03 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Dunya News most popular shown Mazaq Raat continues to win many admirers as the unique style of the host coupled with popular guests make a combo that netizens cannot miss to see.

The latest celebrity to appear on the show is Sonya Hussyn and she has described her feelings in her post on the Instagram handle.

She said, It was an absolute honour to be a part of the show. I must say that ‘Mazakraat’ is truly an extraordinary family show. The cast and crew displayed the utmost respect and affection, creating a wonderful atmosphere.”

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the three living legend Honey Albela, Sakhawat Nawaz and Sardar Jamal for their exceptional sense of humour. Their brilliance added an unparalleled charm to the show and of course, a special shoutout to the main energy, the host.

