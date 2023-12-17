Mohib Mirza grabs best actor award for 'Razia'

(Web Desk) - Actor and host Mohib Mirza won the best actor award for playing Saleem in the drama series ‘Razia’.

Mirza won after wowing viewers with his powerful performance in the series and celebrated Razia's victories in eight categories at the first Drama Icon Awards 2023 by posting the story on Instagram.

The actor posted photos of himself holding the trophy alongside his co-stars and captioned,“Razia awarded 8 awards…humbled…my gratitude for the acknowledgement!”

Mohib further commended the judges and jury of the awards ceremony which included Marina Khan, Maria Wasri, Rubina Ashraf, Nadia Khan and Mukarram Kaleem.

Mohib shared a photo of himself from the concert on Instagram in October, along with some words about why he thinks it's important to challenge social norms. Using this platform, the actor—who plays Saleem, Razia's father in the show—highlighted the need for awareness-raising and systemic reform.

“The system must be broken; awareness must be created so that the new generation is not blinded by hypocrisy and patriarchy. All children must have equal opportunities especially when it comes to education,” penned Mohib in the post’s caption. “Thank you for all the feedback on this character, Saleem. Hope his ignorance can shed some light.”

Along with expressing gratitude to the production crew, the actor also acknowledged the contributions of people like Mo Ali Shah, Hina Amaan, and Kamran Afridi.

In Razia, Mirza plays Saleem in an intentional effort to draw attention to the disparities and difficulties that different groups in society confront, especially when it comes to education.

The actor believes that Razia's portrayal of Saleem's ignorance in the play will spur people to work together for positive change.

