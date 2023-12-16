What caused death of Mathew Perry? Late actor's autopsy shows grim findings

Entertainment Entertainment What caused death of Mathew Perry? Late actor's autopsy shows grim findings

What caused death of Mathew Perry? Late actor's autopsy shows grim findings

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023 18:12:03 PKT

(Web Desk) - Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the beloved television series Friends, passed away at the age of 54.

Several reasons were mentioned for the cause of his death and remained unconfirmed. But after the release of the deceased’s autopsy report, the actual cause has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report provided by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office, the main cause of Perry's death was the ‘acute effects’ of ketamine, a potent anaesthetic with hallucinogenic qualities.

Perry had received ketamine infusion therapy, according to the postmortem results, but there was no connection between the ketamine in his system at the time of his death and his last known therapy session, which took place around a week and a half prior to the fatal incident.

The paper stressed that his postmortem blood's high ketamine content would cause respiratory depression and cardiovascular overstimulation, consequences similar to those of general anaesthesia.

Furthermore, "therapeutic" quantities of buprenorphine, a medication frequently used to treat addiction and pain, were found by toxicological tests.

In a witness statement, Perry's live-in assistant said that he was taking buprenorphine twice a day as directed by his doctor as part of his treatment. Additionally, the report disclosed the presence of sedatives in

The autopsy report emphasises the need for caution and adherence to appropriate medical protocols by highlighting the possible risks connected to the recreational or therapeutic use of ketamine. The untimely passing of Matthew Perry serves as a sobering reminder of the difficult obstacles that those battling addiction and mental illness must overcome.