'Golmaal' star Shreyas Talpade taken to hospital after heart attack

Entertainment Entertainment 'Golmaal' star Shreyas Talpade taken to hospital after heart attack

'Golmaal' star Shreyas Talpade taken to hospital after heart attack

Follow on Published On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 21:55:42 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack while filming a movie.

The well-known Golmaal actor collapsed while he was leaving the sets of his next production, citing discomfort and anxiety.

He played jokes with everyone on the set and went through the day without any problems while also recording some action-packed scenes.

He returned home after the session and confided in his wife that he felt uncomfortable. He collapsed while being driven to the hospital by her, the person claimed.

The hospital confirmed, ‘Shreyas Talpade is admitted. He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited,’ a source cited by Hindustan Times claimed. Neither the actor nor his team has confirmed or denied the reports.

According to reports, Talpade was actively involved in the filming of Welcome 3, which features a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Tushar Kapoor in pivotal roles. Joining this ensemble are Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt, both confirmed to be part of the film.

Warsi expressed his excitement earlier this year, stating to Hindustan Times, "The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”

