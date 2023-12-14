Andre Braugher: Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Raymond Holt dies aged 61

He portrayed police officers during his career, performing both in dramatic and comedic roles

Thu, 14 Dec 2023

(Web Desk) - Andre Braugher, the star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, has died aged 61 following a brief illness.

Braugher often portrayed police officers during his career, performing both in dramatic and comedic roles.

He won two Emmy Awards, from a total 11 nominations across his career, for his roles in Homicide and Thief.

Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, paid tribute to Braugher's "irreplaceable talent".



Born in Chicago, Braugher graduated from Stanford University before attending The Juilliard School for drama.

He was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards - including four for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

He won in 1998 for his role in Homicide: Life on the Street, and in 2006 for his performance in Thief, in which he played the leader of a heist crew.

Braugher's breakthrough came in the 1989 film Glory, where he played a soldier in a black Union regiment in the American civil war.

Directed by Ed Zwick, the film also starred Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington - who won his first Academy Award for his supporting role in the film.

Braugher's television career flourished playing detective Frank Pembleton in the gritty Baltimore police show Homicide: Life on the Street.

He most recently starred in She Said, the biographical drama which saw Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the investigative journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein story.