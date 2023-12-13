'It hurts me 100 times': Suniel Shetty reacts to KL Rahul's trolling

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty disclosed that he was offended when his son-in-law, cricket player Kl Rahul, was made fun of.

The Hera Pheri actor stated in an interview with ANI, "It said it all—the people's faith in him, the selectors' faith in him, and the captain's faith." My pain is a hundred times greater than Rahul's or Athiya's."

The Filmfare winner also disclosed that he feels uncomfortable when the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman plays.

"Whenever he plays, I get nervous. My child is playing there. I always think the best of him. I have begun to understand and value every cricket player after seeing their eyes," he remarked.

The 62-year-old further disclosed in another section of the conversation that he has a strong superstitious belief about Indian cricket. As a result, he told his wife that he watched every World Cup 2023 match on television.

Athiya Shetty, Suniel's daughter, and Kl Rahul exchanged vows in January 2023.

