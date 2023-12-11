'Children need ceasefire': Priyanka Chopra advocates end of Gaza war

Entertainment Entertainment 'Children need ceasefire': Priyanka Chopra advocates end of Gaza war

'Children need ceasefire': Priyanka Chopra advocates end of Gaza war

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 16:56:53 PKT

(Web Desk) - Renowned Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has urged the international powers that be to broker a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

She used her Instagram Stories on Monday to spread a vital message of ceasefire amidst Israel’s on going onslaught against the Palestinians.

Priyanka shared a message from UNICEF, the United Nations organisation that works to help children all over the world.

The message that was shared included a comment attributed to UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell, which said clearly that ‘children need a lasting humanitarian ceasefire’.

The caption, which was first published by UNICEF on December 2, provided insight into the terrifying circumstances in the Gaza Strip and emphasised the critical necessity of an ongoing ceasefire in order to safeguard the lives of defenceless children.

Highlighting the alarming toll of violence, the caption added, "Today, the Gaza Strip is once again the most dangerous place in the world to be a child. After seven days of respite from horrific violence, fighting has resumed. More children will surely die as a result. Before the pause, more than 5,300 Palestinian children were reportedly killed in 48 days of relentless bombing – a figure that does not include many children still missing and presumed to be buried under rubble."

It added, "Should violence return to this scale and intensity, we can assume that hundreds more children will be killed and injured every day. And if we are not able to get water, food, medical supplies, blankets, and warm clothes to those in need, we will face a humanitarian catastrophe. It does not have to be this way – for seven days, there was a glimmer of hope for children amidst this horrific nightmare."

The plea went on to call on all parties involved to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure the protection and assistance of children. "More than 30 children held hostage in Gaza were safely released and reunited with their families," it continued to read.

"And the humanitarian pause enabled an increase in the delivery of lifesaving supplies into and across Gaza. UNICEF and our partners were able to significantly scale up operations and programmes. And we were able to begin connecting separated children with their families."

The statement highlighted, "This was not nearly enough to meet the scale of the humanitarian needs, but it was a start. Now, we need increased safe and predictable access to reach those children who have been injured, displaced and traumatised. And we need to get supplies to children who are vulnerable to the cold, wet weather that has arrived. Children need a lasting humanitarian ceasefire."

