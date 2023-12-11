Harry, Meghan's popularity plummets as they're branded 'biggest losers'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity is said to be plummeting, which comes after a renowned Hollywood publication branded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "losers".

Harry and Meghan were slammed for their "whiny Netflix documentary" and "inert podcast" last week, which came when The Hollywood Reporter unveiled their list of the biggest winners and losers of the year.

Taylor Swift was among the winners, while the Sussexes were brutally branded as losers.

And now it has also emerged that their popularity among the general public is plummeting, with the Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton, hailed as the "people's princess" by a US pollster with it revealed that Meghan is polls far behind her sister-in-law.

According to the Express, US pollster James Johnson, from JL Partners, said: "Kate is the people’s princess. That’s the verdict of the American public.

The Princess of Wales is their top-rated royal and they vastly prefer her to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."

The publication reports that Princess Kate is the current favourite, with a 44% "positivity score", with her husband Prince William coming in at 36%.

Meanwhile, the Princess' in-laws Prince Harry and Meghan have positivity scores of 28% and 21%, respectively.

This comes after The Hollywood Reporter's recent scathing article about 2023's winners and losers brands the couple as "losers" ad states that Harry and Meghan "lost" after they fled a life of public service to cash in on their celebrity status.

The piece then notes: "But after a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare — even the title is a pouty gripe) and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin."

