Gauhar Khan urges world for Palestinians' help in emotional message

Follow on Published On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 21:37:23 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – As the situation in Gaza continues to approach worst conditions, celebrities are urging the international community and world leaders to do more for the ceasefire.

The well-known Bollywood actor Gauhar Khan is the latest to speak in this regard.

She has appealed to the world leaders for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza while expressing her indignation at the brutality of Israel.

Gohar has shared the Palestinian journalist's post on her Instagram story, which read ‘An immediate ceasefire in Palestine’.

Addressing the quiet world amidst the butchering of the Palestinians at the hands of genocidal Israeli forces, the actor said, “people in Palestine are asking you for a ceasefire and I am also begging you to please do so now."

She said that the children of Gaza have become orphans, lost their organs and become martyred.

Gohar Khan said, “Oh Arab world, Oh Western rulers, Oh Asian rulers! Cease fire in Palestine now as too many people have been martyred with millions displaced and they have no food, no water, no medical aid, no electricity and no help.”



