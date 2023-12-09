Why Amitabh Bachchan unfollows Aishwarya Rai on Instagaram?

(Web Desk) - The media is currently keeping a careful check on the esteemed Bachchan family amid the glitz and glamour of B-town, as rumours of a possible rift and tension within their close-knit circle are circulating.

Whispers hint turmoil in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's idyllic married life, but the main focus is on the dynamic between Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.

Speculation that the late great Amitabh Bachchan unfollowed his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Instagram is the latest trend.

With keen eyes, netizens have noticed this purported social media action, sparking a flurry of conversations. On the other hand, certain online communities have highlighted the possibilities of privacy settings and asserted that they may not have followed one another.

There has been a flurry of tweets and comments on social media platforms arguing about whether the unfollowing saga is real or just a miscommunication with some saying it is unfounded and that the shift never happened, while others speculating that privacy settings may be complicated.

Aishwarya Bachchan addressed recent rumours of her split by putting them to rest when she was seen supporting Agastya Nanda at the Archies screening with her daughter, Aaradhya.

Nevertheless, perceptive viewers have detected strange sensations and described the family's actions in viral photos as ‘weird’ and ‘fishy’.

The alleged conflict began with Navya Naveli Nanda's Paris Fashion Week debut.

Navya wrote a long essay about her experience walking the runway, however she left out all mention of her aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also appeared as the Indian face of a beauty business.

In a post celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's birthday on October 11, Aishwarya removed Navya, Jaya, and Shweta Bachchan's photos, leaving just her and Big B's photo, which increased the mystery. This action heightened media curiosity and fostered ongoing chatter.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were married in 2007, and their daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011. While the Bachchan family manages the rumours, the public is engrossed in the drama that is developing and wonders if another Bollywood powerhouse can last.