Hollywood icons Will Smith, Johny Depp support Pakistan's 'Umro Ayyar A New Beginning'

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 19:03:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - In a stunning demonstration of cross-cultural support, Hollywood icons Will Smith and Johnny Depp were seen at the Red Sea International Film Festival promoting the much awaited Pakistani film ‘Umro Ayyar A New Beginning’.

At the renowned film festival, the ‘King Richard’ star proudly displayed a pendant that had images from the upcoming fantasy picture which threw his Pakistani fans into a frenzy.

Finally, Smith and Depp were spotted posing with the upcoming film's executive producer Huma Jamil Babar.

Smith was seen wearing the locket as he left the festival and briefly spoke with the media in a video that went popular on X (previously Twitter).

— VR Chili Production (@VRChiliOfficial) December 4, 2023

Fans were elated to witness their favorite Hollywood superstar aligning himself with Pakistani cinema as one wrote, “How exciting it is!”

“Will Smith rocks the UmroAyyar - A New Beginning pendant gifted by Executive Producer Huma Jamil Babar from VR Chili Production. Hollywood meets Pakistani cinema in style!” the comment added.

— Afshan Younus (@AfshanYounus) December 4, 2023

Another user also expressed their joy, writing, “Watching Hollywood superstar Will Smith wearing #UmroAyyarANewBeginning pendant and The Johnny Depp supporting a Pakistani movie is such a big moment for me.”

The cast of the film also features Ali Kazmi, Adnan Siddiqui, Simi Raheal, Manzar Sehbai, and others.

While the release date of the film has not been revealed yet, fans can catch a glimpse of the upcoming adventure through the teaser.