'Animal' surpasses 'Jawan' to become second fastest INR 100 crore Hindi film

Follow on Published On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 19:28:37 PKT

(Web Desk) – The latest hit in the Bollywood is Animal starring Ranbir and it has soared past Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to become the second-fastest INR 100 crore Hindi film at the domestic box office.

Jawan earned 111.73 crore in the first two days of its release and Animal has surpassed it by earning an astounding 113.12 crore.

On the list of the fastest INR100 crore earners in Hindi film, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan holds the top rank with an incredible ₹123 crore nett in India in a just two-day period.

Animal comes in second as audiences have been enthralled with the competition between these two Bollywood heavyweights for supremacy at the box office.

The top five fastest INR100 crore Hindi films are Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, both achieving the coveted milestone within the initial two days of their respective releases.

Notably, Gadar 2, the blockbuster sequel to Sunny Deol's 2001 hit Gadar, took three days to cross the ₹100 crore nett mark in India after its release in August 2023.

As the list unfolds, the 2017 epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion secures the seventh position, also taking three days to join the ₹100 crore nett club, amassing ₹128 crore in its Hindi version.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju (2018) follows closely in eighth place with ₹120.06 crore nett in three days, while Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai and Prabhas' Adipurush round off the top 10 with ₹114.93 crore nett and ₹112.75 crore nett, respectively, within the initial three days of their releases.

