Why Aamir Khan threw party after ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ tanked at box office?

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 18:14:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - Aamir Khan, known as Mr Perfectionist, allegedly expressed regret to the actors and staff of ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ for the film's box office failure.

The movie, starring Kareena Kapoor and Aamri Khan, proved to be a failure and he felt it necessary to throw a celebration to honour the team's hard work in spite of the movie's lacklustre results.

Khan felt bad about the movie's ending, according to casting actor and director Mukesh Chhabra who hosted a dinner for the entire crew to appreciate them for the hard work they put in for the making of the movie.

According to Chhabra's insights into the aftermath of the movie's failure, Khan hosted the celebration and expressed regret to the crew by saying, "Sorry the film didn’t work, but we should all meet."

The director said that he was shocked by Aamir's gesture and that it was unusual for someone to throw a party in such a situation.



Despite receiving positive reviews from its web premiere, the 2022 Indian comedy-drama, which is an official remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’ was met with criticism when it debuted in theatres.

According to reports, ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ made over 130 INR crores worldwide against the 180 crore budget.

Aamir Khan's apology and the unusual step of throwing a party demonstrate his dedication to recognising the team's combined efforts and encouraging

