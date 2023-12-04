Has Abhishek confirmed his divorce from Aishwarya Rai?

Entertainment Entertainment Has Abhishek confirmed his divorce from Aishwarya Rai?

Photos of Abhishek Bachchan without his wedding ring have intensified speculation about his marriage

Follow on Published On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 07:36:07 PKT

(Web Desk) - Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, celebrated for their captivating on-screen and off-screen chemistry, have found themselves amid a storm of divorce speculations.

Recent snapshots capturing Abhishek without his wedding ring have triggered a frenzy on social media, prompting intense speculation about the state of their marriage.

Once inseparable, the couple, who exchanged vows on April 20, 2007, and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011, now faces relentless scrutiny as fans question the authenticity of their union.

A Reddit user recently shared a collection of images featuring Abhishek Bachchan sans his wedding ring during various recent public appearances.

While Abhishek exuded charm in these photographs, it was the conspicuous absence of his wedding ring that seized the attention of keen-eyed followers.

As these images circulated online, social media platforms were flooded with a mix of concern, conjecture, and clever commentary.

Some opined that the couple might be leading separate lives without formalising a divorce, drawing parallels with other high-profile marriages within the Bachchan family.

Others argued for the acceptance of divorce as a viable option in the modern era, highlighting evolving societal norms.

Adding fuel to the already blazing rumours, Abhishek’s seemingly terse birthday wish for Aishwarya Rai on her 50th birthday sparked further controversy.

The actor shared a monochromatic image of the stunning actress, accompanied by a succinct “Happy Birthday!”

Intensifying the speculation, the absence of Abhishek and other Bachchan family members at Aishwarya’s 50th birthday celebration raised concerns among fans.

