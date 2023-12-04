Dua Lipa 'splits from boyfriend' Romain after eight-month romance

They were first seen as a couple in March

(Web Desk) - Singer Dua Lipa has 'split' from boyfriend Romain Gavras, ending an eight-month romance with the French filmmaker after making their red carpet debut together at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 28-year-old chart-topper, who is rumoured to be in the running to be one of the headliners at Glastonbury Festival this year, confirmed her relationship just weeks before a PDA-packed appearance on the red carpet with Romain, 42, at this year's Cannes Film Festival in May.

They were first seen as a couple in March when they left together from Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show in New York, days after it was reported that they were dating.

They have now gone their separate ways with sources claiming that Dua will be focusing on her music into the new year.

A source told The Sun: "Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love."

Back in August, it looked like it was full steam ahead with the romance with the relationship taking a big step forward as Dua introduced Romain to her parents.

They jetted out to Ibiza to have some time away from the British weather and met her mum and dad for a meal.

The couple enjoyed a moonlight dinner at Juntos House restaurant in Ibiza, where they were joined by her mother Anesa and father Dukagjin.

Dressed to impress, Dua wore a sleeveless white midi dress and completed her look with a pair of white heels.

Romain had previously dated singer Rita Ora two years previously but was newly single at the same time as Dua had split with Anwar Hadid in March of the same year.

Romain had dated Rita for six months but due to the social distancing restrictions on the back of Covid, they called time on their relationship, as lockdown reportedly forced them apart.