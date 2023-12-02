'I am Pro-ceasefire in Gaza': Jemima dismisses allegations

Sat, 02 Dec 2023 18:01:39 PKT

(Web Desk) - As Israel continue to wreak havoc in Gaza, British producer Jemima Goldsmith has clarified that she is "unequivocally and passionately" pro-ceasefire in Gaza and a political solution for Palestinians.

She took to X (formerly Twitter) and informed the netizens that she absolutely supports truce so that peace becomes a possibility in Gaza.

“For the avoidance of doubt, to those asking, I am unequivocally & passionately pro-ceasefire in Gaza & a political solution for Palestinians,” she said.

In October, the British film producer received large-scale criticism online for “both sides” take on the Israeli aggression against Palestine.

"I stand with the innocent human beings on both sides of this conflict. Condemn both,” she had written on her X handle.

In her fresh post, she made an attempt to clarify her position on the matter and said, “It's worth noting that I have worked for @UNICEF_uk for more than 20yrs & in that time I have supported campaigns to end violence against children all over the World.”

She further said, "This is the only time that the call for an end to the killing of thousands of innocent children has ever been remotely controversial.”



