'Pilot stuck in traffic, really!': Kapil Sharma slams airline over delay

He has accused the airline of making passengers wait for nearly an hour

Thu, 30 Nov 2023 02:41:19 PKT

(Web Desk) - Comedian Kapil Sharma slammed commercial airline IndiGo over flight delay and the airline's excuses to passengers on Wednesday evening.

Sharma took to social media to slam the country's biggest commercial airline and alleged they had been "lying lying and lying".

The television celebrity has accused the airline of making passengers wait for nearly an hour in a shuttle bus and giving an excuse to passengers that the "pilot was stuck in traffic".

Kapil Sharma also shared visuals of passengers having an argument with the airline ground staff, seeking to speak to a senior IndiGo official.

"Dear IndiGo, first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minutes, and now your team is saying the pilot is stuck in traffic, what? really?

We are supposed to take off by 8 pm and it’s 9:20, still, there is no pilot in the cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in Indigo again? Never," Kapil Sharma shared on X.

Later, he shared another update with visuals deplaning, saying, "Now they are de-boarding all the passengers and saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to the terminal for security check."

"People are suffering because of you and IndiGo lying-lying and lying, there r some old passengers in wheel chairs, not in very good health condition. Shame on you!" Kapil Sharma said.