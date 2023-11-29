Salman Khan's security reviewed amid new 'threat'

Entertainment Entertainment Salman Khan's security reviewed amid new 'threat'

The threat was issued by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Follow on Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 02:57:01 PKT

(Web Desk) - Salman Khan's security was reviewed by Mumbai Police after a threat was issued to the actor in a Facebook post by an account claiming to be of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Mumbai Police undertook a security review for Salman Khan after an indirect threat was issued to the Bollywood actor on Facebook by an account claiming to be of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The said Facebook account even had Bishnoi's photo as a display picture.

Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi is currently behind bars in a drugs smuggling case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Facebook post, directed at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal in connection with a recent attack at his Vancouver residence, issued a warning to Salman Khan as well.

"You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you.

This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you," the post read.

"Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed.

We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had. You’ve now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon.

Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited," the post added.

The Mumbai Police, upon becoming aware of the threat, promptly initiated a reassessment of Salman Khan's security arrangements.

The actor was immediately informed about the potential danger posed by the Facebook post.

In an effort to trace the source, law enforcement authorities have reached out to Facebook for details regarding the account holder and the associated IP address.

Salman Khan's security was tightened after he received an e-mail death threat, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in March this year.

Bishnoi is also the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The e-mail, written in Hindi, stated Salman Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi, and if not, he should have seen it.