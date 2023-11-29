Ariana Grande celebrates 'Santa Tell Me' anniversary by sharing behind-the-scenes footage

The pop superstar's holiday classic just celebrated its ninth anniversary

Ariana Grande is "feeling Christmas all around" and kicking off the most wonderful time of the year.

The pop superstar, 30, started getting in the holiday spirit by celebrating the anniversary of her Christmastime classic “Santa Tell Me.”

Several days after the 2014 hit turned nine years old on Nov 24, the Grammy winner shared a compilation of behind-the-scenes footage from the wholesome music video featuring her and her friends enjoying the holidays at home on TikTok.

In the adorable, festive clips, the “Thank U Next” singer danced around the set to the spirited pop song while wearing reindeer antlers and a cozy Christmas sweater.

She also revealed how much fun she and her back-up dancers seemed to have while filming the shots when they’re snuggled under the covers and dancing in bed.

While wearing snowflake pajamas and fuzzy, faux fur hats with paws, they’re seen giggling and having a blast like they’re at one big slumber party — even as Grande stops to tweak her eye makeup.

In the caption, she got festive and a little bit nostalgic, as well. “tis the season! Santa Tell Me almost ten years ago,” the hitmaker wrote, along with two tearing-up emojis.

The “Positions” singer first released “Santa Tell Me” back on Nov. 24, 2014 as a single and its sweet, homemade-feeling visual, which features bloopers at the end, dropped several weeks later that December.

The song has since become a contemporary Christmas classic, and even re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2022 towards the end of the year.

