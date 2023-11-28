Have Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal parted ways?

Entertainment Entertainment Have Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal parted ways?

The couple had tied the knot on October 20, 2020

Follow on Published On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 14:59:49 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - There are rumours rife in the market that the celebrity couple Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal have parted the ways.

Umair Jaswal is a famous Pakistani singer and Sana Javed is the leading actor of our drama industry.

The couple had tied the knot on October 20, 2020 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

The Instagram accounts of both the showbiz personalities show that they are no more sharing their pictures together.

The couple have also deleted their pictures earlier shared on Instagram.

It merits mention here that singer Umair Jaswal has recently attended a wedding in Saudi Arabia and Sana was missing in the ceremony.

Similary, Jaswal performed Umrah and again Sana wasn’t seen anywhere with him during his religious journey.

The fans are speculating that the couple have parted the ways but there is no word yet from Umair and Sana.