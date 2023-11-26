Bowie's handwritten lyrics could sell at auction for £100,000

Entertainment Entertainment Bowie's handwritten lyrics could sell at auction for £100,000

Bowie died of liver cancer aged 69 in January 2016

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023 05:29:28 PKT

(Web Desk) - David Bowie's handwritten lyric sheet for two of his songs could fetch up to £100,000 when it is sold at auction.

They contain the late singer's corrections, drafts and notes when creating his tracks Rock n Roll Suicide and Suffragette City.

Both feature on his 1972 classic The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

The auction house previously sold a page of Bowie's handwritten lyrics for his hit Starman for £165,000.

Bowie died of liver cancer aged 69 in January 2016.

A letter accompanying the page states it was given to the original owner by Bowie at Trident Studio alongside some other pages of original lyrics, including some which did not survive.

The page was loaned to the V&A museum and remained with the exhibition for five years as it toured the world between 2013 and 2018.

The sale also includes a lyric book previously owned by Oasis' Noel Gallagher which features lyrics to She's Electric, Going Nowhere, Step Out Tonight, Rockin' Chair and Champagne Supernova.

A page containing handwritten lyrics by The Doors frontman Jim Morrison is also up for sale, along with guitars, amps and musical scores from various musicians.

The Bowie lyric sheet, which has an estimated price tag of £50,000 to £100,000, will be among Omega Auctions sale on Tuesday.