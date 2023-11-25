Jaaved Jaaferi uses 'Hamaslighting' as he continues supporting Palestinian cause

(Web Desk) -Jaaved Jaaferi, a well-known comedian and actor from India, has continued raising his voice for the Palestinian cause by using his social media channels.

On his X account, the celebrity tweeted a photograph of a notion known as ‘Hamaslighting’ in an attempt to satirically bring attention to it for his audience.

According to the post, ‘Hamaslighting’ is a type of gaslighting that is designed to deceive or divert attention from the fact that a nation—specifically Israel—is killing innocent Palestinians. This strategy is typically employed by interrupting every discourse with the phrase "but Hamas!" The article also used the claim that ‘Israel has a right to defend itself’ as an illustration of ‘Hamaslighting’.

The ‘Boogie Woogie’ star has already shown sympathy for Palestine as numerous posts on his X and Instagram handles showcase different facets of the continuous aggression.

He posted two screenshots of news items on X in one thread. In one, it was stated that the Delhi police had stopped mosque prayers for Palestine; in the other, it was reported that India had congratulated Palestine on its Independence Day, highlighting the ‘long-standing bond’ between the two nations.

Jaaved, then, asked his followers to read both articles recommending a critical assessment of the competing narratives. "Read one, then two. Continue till it becomes clear," he stated.

Apart from disseminating educational materials, Jaaved has conveyed appreciation for the fortitude and honour of the Palestinian people, as seen by a post that includes a video interview with a Palestinian man who, in spite of severe personal setbacks, never gives up hope for his people.

"What a guy. Wounded by battle and having lost almost thirty family members, he was emotionally wrecked, yet his courage and dignity kept him hopeful for his people, "he noted on X.

