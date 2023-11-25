Child Star Ahmed Shah's sister passes away

Published On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 17:35:05 PKT

(Web Desk) - Ahmad Shah, a well-known celebrity kid, has lost his little sister Ayesha.

This is indeed a heart-wrenching loss for Ahmed who shared a friendly bond with his sister.

The little girl passing has also caused deep anguish and sorrow among admirers of Ahmed Shah who like his innocent nature on-screen.

Ahmad Shah's amiable demeanour and the widely shared "Peechay Toh Dekho" video won over many people's hearts, resulting in his regular appearances on TV shows.

His younger siblings, Umar and Abu Bakar, also joined him shortly after and the three of them enthralled audiences on television.

Ahmed had already told of his sister's disease and hospital stay.

Ahmad Shah used to show off his close relationship with his younger sister by often sharing endearing videos with her.