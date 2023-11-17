Saba Qamar wanted to marry her co-star, Who's he?

Fri, 17 Nov 2023

(Web Desk) - Actor Saba Qamar recently revealed that she would have proposed to Ahsan Khan had she not been married.

She made these remarks in a candid podcast with Ahsan Khan.

Ahsan Khan asked Saba Qamar to choose a hero she would propose to if he weren't married during their lighthearted talk.

Even before she started her career in acting, she professed her great admiration for him. Saba apologised for keeping her sentiments to herself for so long.

She went on to say that she had previously gotten Ahsan Khan's phone number and had called and texted him to say she wanted to collaborate with him.

The actress laughedly added, " I used to start crying when Ahsan Khan argued with me during work."

However, Qamar said she started to understand Ahsan’s personality and was feeling something for him.

But just as she was about to convey her feelings, Ahsan Khan's personal life got busy because his sisters were getting married, so she had to put her plans on hold.

