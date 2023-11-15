Anil Sharma reveals real story behind Nana Patekar's viral 'slap' video

Wed, 15 Nov 2023

(Web Desk) -In the midst of the outcry sparked by a viral video purportedly showing Nana Patekar slapping a boy, director Anil Sharma stepped forward to shed some much needed light on the situation.

Sharma revealed the true truth behind the contentious video in an interview, confirming that the altercation was a manufactured scene from his next film.

Despite social media speculation, Anil Sharma confirmed that Nana Patekar had not engaged in a physical altercation with a fan.

He added that the scenario in question was part of their film production in Banaras' crowded streets.

Sharma voiced his displeasure with how others caught the moment on their phones, resulting in a false portrayal of Nana Patekar as an aggressive actor while urging the people to understand the reality behind the video emphasising that it was a staged scene rather than a genuine instance of hostility.

Nana Patekar, clothed in a brown jacket and hat, was seen filming in the viral video. A boy approaches him for a selfie in the video which prompted Nana's seemingly hostile reaction.

Sharma's response, however, suggests that this was a misreading of a scenario being filmed for the film.

Netizens reaction have been harsh after the video was released as many disapproved Patekar's behavior.

However, in the midst of the debate, Sharma's response presented a distinct perspective, emphasising the significance of understanding the background behind viral videos.