Billionaire banker Uday Kotak's son Jay marries former Miss India Aditi Arya

The couple's wedding took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai

(Web Desk) - Jay Kotak, the son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, got married to Aditi Arya, the winner of 2015 Miss India contest.

The wedding took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, while additional festivities were reportedly held in Udaipur.

The couple shared the picture from their big day on their Instagram pages. Aditi captioned the pictures as "Found my person", to which Jay replied, "So beautiful. So elegant. Just looking like a WOW," quoting the famous meme.

Jay Kotak graduated from Columbia University with a bachelor's in history and economics.

He then completed his MBA from Harvard Business School. He currently serves as the Vice-President of Kotak811, Kotak Mahindra Bank's digital banking solution.

Aditi Arya graduated from Delhi University's Shaheed Sukhdev College with a finance major in business studies.

She worked as a research analyst at Ernst & Young and was crowned Miss India in 2015.

She then represented India at Miss World 2015.

She completed her MBA from Yale University in May this year. Jay had congratulated her on the occasion and said he was "immensely proud" of his fiancee.

Aditi made her Bollywood debut in 2021 with the Ranveer Singh starrer '83'.