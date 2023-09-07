Jaane Jaan film marks Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut

Saif Ali Khan was also supposed to be part of the film

MUMBAI (Web Desk) -Kareena Kapoor is going to make her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan movie.

The director Sajoy Ghosh said that Saif Ali Khan was also supposed to be part of the film.

The trailer of Jaane Jaan has been released depicting the complexities of a relationship.

During the trailer launching event in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor said that initially I was not a part of the film, director Sajoy selected Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai for the film.

The film stars Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlot are also part of the Jaane Jaan which will be released on Kareena Kapoor's birthday on Sept 21. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, the 2005 bestselling novel by author Higashino Keigo.

