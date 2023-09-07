Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra's wedding date fixes

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement took place on May 13 in New Delhi

07 September,2023 10:20 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) -Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding ceremonies will start from Sept 23.

According to Indian media, actress Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha will get married on Sept 24 in Rajasthan.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement took place on May 13 in New Delhi in the presence of family members, friends and important personalities from various fields.

Ms Chopra and Chadha's wedding ceremonies will begin on Sept 23, with a program of turmeric, mehndi and ladies' sangeet.

Reports said as many 200 guests including 50 VVIPs have been invited to attend the wedding. The Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann will also attend the marriage.

Indian megastar Priyanka Chopra who is Parineeti Chopra's cousin will also attend the wedding.

After the wedding a program will also take place in Gurugram, Haryana.

