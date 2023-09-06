Shah Rukh Khan under fire for visiting temple ahead of Jawan's release

06 September,2023 05:54 pm

(Web Desk) - In the midst of the marketing for his newest film Jawan, Shah Rukh has drawn criticism for visiting a temple in Tirupati.

The 57-year-old superstar went to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple for blessings with his daughter Suhana and his manager Pooja Dadlani, but right-wing organisations in India were not pleased.

Many vented their displeasure on social media about King Khan "treating temples like picnic and tourist spots."

