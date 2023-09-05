Barbie overtakes Super Mario Bros to be 2023's biggest box office hit

05 September,2023 02:13 am

(Web Desk): Barbie has officially become the year's biggest box office hit, after the doll's big-screen earnings overtook the Super Mario Bros Movie's total.

The Barbie movie, which sees Margot Robbie's titular toy swap her pink fantasy home for the real world, has now made $1.38bn (£1.1bn) globally.

That has taken it past the $1.36bn taken by the Super Mario Bros Movie.

Barbie has also helped the US summer box office reach the $4bn (£3.2bn) mark for the first time since the pandemic.

Analysts did not expect cinemas to reach that milestone, but the success of Barbenheimer - Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which were released on the same day in July - propelled takings past last year's total of $3.4bn (£2.7bn).

Industry experts also predicted that the Super Mario Bros Movie would be the biggest film of 2023. But Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, has proved them wrong on that front too.

