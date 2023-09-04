Sajal Ali's new video draws netizens' harsh reaction

Entertainment Entertainment Sajal Ali's new video draws netizens' harsh reaction

Sajal Ali's new video draws netizens' harsh reaction

04 September,2023 07:10 pm

(Web Desk) - Millions of admirers adore the talented Pakistani actress Sajal Aly as she has played lovable role in many serials.

Some of her notable performances include Kuch Ankahi, Sinf E Aahan, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Aangan, Yaqeen Ka Safar, and Gul E Raana.

Recently, Sajal was under fire for her bold scenes in a modelling shoot with fans calling her to be little modest in her choice of dressing.

Some even mentioned that she is now following her sister to perform these bold and uncalled for shoot.