Hareem Shah says her husband Bilal Shah 'kidnapped' in Karachi

Hareem Shah's husband goes 'missing' in Karachi after returning from London

03 September,2023 10:34 pm

(Web Desk) - After arriving in Karachi from London last week, TikToker Hareem Shah's spouse Bilal Shah reportedly vanished.

The TikToker claimed that her husband had been "kidnapped for unknown reasons" while Bilal's relatives confirmed that he was being questioned in reference to Hareem's social media posts.

After her court fight against fellow TikToker Sundal Khattak, Hareem and Bilal arrived in London about two months ago.

Bilal left Lonon for Karachi eight days ago and went missing two days after reaching Karachi, said Hareem.

Taking to social media platform X, she said her husband has been kidnapped while also requesting for his release because he has no affiliation with any political party.

Hareem explained: “Bilal and I were in London and he went to Pakistan for some work. He was illegally kidnapped by some people in plain clothes. We made a complaint to the local police station but nobody had any idea why he had been picked. We have petitioned the court as well. Bilal has been taken away illegally.”

She added: “I request the law enforcement agencies to find my husband. He has nothing to do with politics or any activism. He has no previous criminal record. We are worried and going through a tough time.”

A complaint has been made at the Sindh High Court (SHC) about Bilal's claimed "illegal detention" by law enforcement officials.

In the plea, Shahzadi Begum stated that her son Syed Bilal had been taken by law enforcement officers on August 27 from the Korangi region and that his current whereabouts were unknown.

She claimed that the detainee's wife, Hareem, was an activist on social media and that her husband was detained as a result of her political beliefs on such platforms.

She argued that her son is not involved in any illegal or criminal activity and asked the court to order the police and other law enforcement authorities to turn over the detainee and provide information about any charges they may have brought against him.



