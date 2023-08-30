Dunya News show 'Mazaq Raat' tops TRP ratings

Dunya News show 'Mazaq Raat' tops TRP ratings

30 August,2023 08:45 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dunya News programme 'Mazaq Raat' topped the TRP rankings yesterday (Tuesday).

In a report shared by media rating company Medialogic, 'Mazaq Raat' set new records of success.

The new season of 'Mazaq Raat' achieved unprecedented ratings on the night of August 29, airing from 11PM to 12AM.

The August 29 episode featured renowned comedian Amanat Chan as a guest. Previously, known stars of the showbiz industry including Saba Qamar, Sohail Ahmed, Hina Dilpazeer, Bushra Ansari, Ali Zafar, and Shahveer Jafry took part in the show.

The new season of 'Mazaq Raat' is hosted by famous actor Imran Ashraf. The programme also includes the talents of Sakhaawat Naz, Hani Albela, Sardar Kamal, Faisal Ramey, DJ Aoun Ali, and Ayesha.

'Mazaq Raat' has consistently entertained audiences with its humour, wit, and celebrity appearances.

Medialogic

Medialogic is an overnight TV ratings provider in the country which was set up in 2007 to address the data requirements of a burgeoning television industry in Pakistan.

The initial panel covering three cities was expanded initially to five cities in 2010 and currently the panel covers top 30 cities with approximately 2,050 households, enabling robust coverage of Pakistan’s urban population.