Honour of raped is not lost: Nadia Jamil slams portrayal of victims in 'Hadsa'

30 August,2023 06:31 pm

(web Desk) - The creators of the television programme Hadsa recently found themselves in hot water when internet users lambasted how the show handled a delicate subject. Many criticised the producers for reportedly using the motorway rape case as the basis for the show without the survivor's permission. The vivid representation of rape angered many others, who worried that it may re-traumatize the victim and incite many others who had experienced something similar.

A particular dialogue in the show particularly irritated viewers because it reiterated the idea that rape shames the victims rather than the perpetrators. The show's creators and Kiani have now come under fire from actors Nadia Afgan and Nadia Jameel for failing to "acquire consent" and delicately approach the matter.

The actor Nadia Afgan bemoaned that "Consent is a word missing in the dictionary of some of the channels in Pakistan" on her Instagram Stories. The heads of content are insensitive and cold, and they give their approval to everything so the networks can profit. Consent!" she emphasised as she continued, "No one, not one person, from the writers to the creators to the actors, thought about seeking permission from the person whose tale it portrays. "I'm disgusted, and I'm heartbroken!"

According to Nadia Jamil, the people who should "feel/be in shame" are the rapists, and "the narrative of shame that is dumped on rape survivors is horrible." "Today, movements like #notmyshame shatter the shame that survivors of abuse and rape carry," the Behadd actor observed in her lengthy message. enabling us to be a part of a tribe that understands the shame was never ours to bear or experience in the first place. Please refrain from supporting this repulsive story of shame for survivors.

Kiani’s view

She said, "Unfortunately, the heinous crime of rape and violence occurs far too frequently in our society to men, women, and children from all social groups and all regions - often it happens on the road - in obstructed places. Family members are too frequently made to see the terror. The world in which we live has these realities. I've sadly heard a lot of stories similar to this one, but I can say that Hadsa is not based on the story of any one person; rather, it is based on a terribly prevalent aspect of our reality.

"Rape and sexual violence are painful and traumatising subjects - especially for survivors," she said as she made her point. I think that episodes should come with trigger warnings so that everyone who has been exposed to such things should proceed with caution. I am not in a position to recommend how survivors should react; all I can suggest and hope for is that we advance the discussion about this horror and that we can all work to empower and protect survivors.

