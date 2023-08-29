Taylor Swift, 'Barbie' and Beyoncé credited for billion-dollar pop culture boom

They reached unprecedented new heights

29 August,2023 06:35 am

(Dunya Web: - Let's hear it for the girls — or, more appropriately, the savvy, trailblazing, powerhouse businesswomen who have dominated the entertainment world this summer.

It's #BillionGirlSummer, according to NPR. The outlet credits Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Barbie director Greta Gerwig for leading a "billion-dollar pop culture revival," thanks to the mega tour success of the two singers and box office domination for the filmmaker.

The three have transcended "their own previous triumphs" and reached "unprecedented new heights."

It goes beyond individual bottom lines, which are impressive in each case, to how the tours and the film boosted local economies across the United States.

People — largely women — are spending money to go to these events and soak in the empowering messages each one puts out.

They are also dropping big bucks on new outfits, hotel rooms, meals and flights, among other things, to make it an experience — one enjoyed with female-powered friend groups or multiple generations of families.

