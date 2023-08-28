'Gadar 2' outperforms 'Pathaan','Baahubali 2' in just 17 days

28 August,2023

(Web Desk) - "Gadar 2," starring Sunny Deol, has climbed to spectacular success at the box office, cementing its place as the third highest-grossing Hindi release.

The movie has not only surpassed KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) in just 16 days, but it is also swiftly approaching the 45 billion mark with an astounding collection of 4.4 billion in India.

Reaching impressive milestones, "Gadar 2" has established its place in the 5 billion club, just after Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" and SS Rajamouli's "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion." The Anil Sharma-directed movie is likely to pass the 4.5 billion milestone today (Sunday), breaking a previous record by doing so in only 17 days. Comparatively, "Pathaan" hit the 4.5 billion mark in 18 days, while "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" (Hindi) did it in 20.

Due to the absence of any significant releases besides "Dream Girl 2," the movie is expected to break the 5 billion mark by the end of the week based on its phenomenal performance.

Despite its success, there has been controversy around the movie since Uttam Singh, the film's composer, claims it was made without his consent. 'Udd Ja Kaale Kaava' and 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' are the two songs at the centre of the argument. In response to these accusations, Anil Sharma voiced his surprise at Singh's assertion, claiming that he had showed Uttamji every song. Sharma emphasised his long-standing friendship with Singh and insisted that the label owned the rights to the material.