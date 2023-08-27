Rawalpindi Express: Shoaib Akhtar's biopic filming is now complete

27 August,2023 07:45 pm

(Web Desk) - A biopic of Pakistani cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar called Rawalpindi Express, which had been much anticipated, has now finished shooting, according to Q Film Productions, based in the United Arab Emirates.

A teaser for the movie, featuring stunning visuals, excellent cinematography, and an all-star ensemble, was published by the production firm.

Despite the difficulties faced by the filmmakers, the production company is unwavering and proud to release a gripping cinematic teaser that gives a glimpse of the impressive cast.

Kafeel Anwar, producer of Rawalpindi Express and managing director of Q Film Productions, commented on the recent ambiguities surrounding the movie's development, saying, "Completing the production of this movie was not an easy feat. The margin of error is zero when making a movie about a legend like Shoaib Akhtar. We had the good fortune to assemble a hardworking crew in Pakistan that worked nonstop to finish it. We had to make sure that we got it right because Shoaib Akhtar has a huge following globally.

The creators reassure the public that they have all legal authority to create and distribute this movie.

Anwar said, "We wouldn't have been able to finish the production if we didn't have legal rights."

Anwar announced that the movie will be distributed internationally at a later date this year.

Mirza Gohar Rasheed plays the protagonist in the superb ensemble cast of the Shoaib Akhtar biopic. The legendary Salman Shahid, veteran actor Usman Pirzada, Saleem Mairaj, a prominent figure in Pakistani cinema, Rabita Ali, who is making her feature film debut, Adnan Shah Tipu, who was honoured at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, and Rahim Pardesi, who is well-known for his versatility as a YouTuber, singer, actor, and host, are other notable actors who contributed to this outstanding film.

The epic journey of the legendary cricketer will be depicted in the film. Its name, which honours Shoaib Akhtar's Rawalpindi heritage, is appropriately derived from his cricketing moniker.

